Tiktok user fined rm10,000 for offensive racial religious content

CYBERJAYA: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has confirmed receiving a RM10,000 compound payment from Mohamad Shafiq Abdul Halim.

The penalty was imposed for uploading offensive content on TikTok on March 31, which involved racial and religious sensitivities.

The enforcement action was taken under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, following an investigation and approval from the Attorney General’s Chambers. MCMC stated that the misuse of digital platforms to spread divisive content is taken seriously.

“MCMC takes a serious view of the misuse of digital platforms to spread content that incites racial or religious tensions or disrespects national institutions. Social media users are reminded to remain ethical, respectful, and responsible in the content they post or share,” the commission said.

The regulatory body reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring a safe and regulated online environment that promotes national unity and social harmony. - Bernama