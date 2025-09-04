Timely completion key for Sarawak development projects says Fadillah

KUCHING: Timely completion remains the top priority for all development projects in Sarawak according to Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

He stated that this matter was among the key points discussed during the Sarawak State Development Action Committee meeting held at Wisma Bapa Malaysia.

“Various strategic approaches were discussed to accelerate project implementation and ensure that the benefits reach the people of Sarawak,“ he said in a Facebook post.

“With commitment and cooperation from all stakeholders, I am confident that every development initiative in Sarawak can be realised more effectively.”

“Our priority is not only to ensure projects are completed on schedule but also to deliver long-term benefits to the people and the state’s progress.”

Also present at the meeting was Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

Fadillah said the meeting was crucial in ensuring smooth implementation of Federal Government projects across Sarawak with a strong focus on both planning and execution.

“The meeting also discussed the planning framework for the 13th Malaysia Plan in Sarawak to ensure sustainable and inclusive development continues.”

“We reviewed the current status of ongoing development projects including performance analysis, expenditure allocations, and challenges such as funding constraints and project delays in order to devise more effective solutions.” – Bernama