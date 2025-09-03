TNB brand value surges 35% to US$2.3 billion in Energy 100 2025 report

KUALA LUMPUR: Tenaga Nasional Bhd has recorded a 35% surge in brand value to US$2.3 billion according to the recent Energy 100 2025 report by Brand Finance.

The Malaysian utility giant maintained its position as the second strongest utilities brand in ASEAN with an AAA brand strength rating and a Brand Strength Index score of 88.9 out of 100.

This ranking by the world’s leading brand valuation consultancy serves as a clear endorsement of Malaysia’s credibility in energy transition towards sustainability.

UOB Kay Hian Wealth Advisors head of investment research Mohd Sedek Jantan noted that market confidence has been reinforced by RM1.5 billion in dividends distributed during the first half of 2025.

These dividends directly benefit Malaysia’s largest institutional investors including the Employees Provident Fund, Khazanah Nasional Bhd, Permodalan Nasional Bhd and Retirement Fund Incorporated.

TNB’s strategic “Future Back” approach aligns its vision with long-term global energy shifts toward decarbonisation, electrification and digitalisation.

Mohd Sedek explained that this alignment creates an advantage flywheel where operational excellence strengthens stakeholder trust and amplifies competitive positioning.

The exceptionally high Brand Strength Index score of 88.9 reflects TNB’s sustained reliability for 10.5 million customers combined with targeted marketing investments.

With a commanding 51% market share in Peninsular Malaysia, brand value becomes a strategic instrument for mobilising investment and supporting national policy priorities.

Brand Finance’s managing director Asia Pacific Alex Haigh stated that TNB’s performance reflects how ASEAN energy brands are leading in sustainability integration.

Haigh emphasised that investments in green innovation and stakeholder trust are now translating into tangible brand value and strength.

Mohd Sedek related TNB’s success to its “Innovation-to-Impact” model that converts research and development into tangible brand value and enterprise outcomes.

This model ensures innovation is systematically embedded into operations, customer engagement and sustainability initiatives beyond traditional research and development.

By deploying smart grids and scaling renewable energy capacity, TNB demonstrates how innovation translates into measurable brand equity and operational efficiency.

The Innovation-to-Impact approach positions Malaysia at the forefront of the ASEAN energy sector while aligning with environmental, sustainability and governance priorities.

TNB’s global recognition provides a strategic lever to elevate both its corporate reputation and Malaysia’s standing as a credible energy transition partner.

This reinforces confidence among international stakeholders who increasingly allocate capital based on environmental, sustainability and governance credentials.

The milestone cements TNB’s role in shaping ASEAN’s clean energy architecture amid rising electricity demand from energy-intensive sectors like data centres.

Backed by RM5.2 billion in reliability investments, TNB can promote Malaysia as both investment-grade and systemically reliable for foreign direct investment.

Leveraging digital platforms and strategic brand amplification, TNB can attract long-term partnerships and deepen capital flows into Malaysia’s clean energy sector.

This reinforces Malaysia’s credentials as a regional leader in sustainable growth through strategic energy transition initiatives. – Bernama