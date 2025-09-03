TNB staff donate RM100 SARA aid to Rahmah Food Box initiative

IPOH: Two Tenaga Nasional Berhad Perak employees have redirected their RM100 Sumbangan Asas Rahmah assistance towards purchasing Rahmah Food Boxes for more deserving recipients.

Abu Bakar Ismail explained that his decision stemmed from recognising his own stable financial situation compared to others struggling daily.

“We still have a steady income and can manage for ourselves and our families,” he said when met by Bernama at the Mydin Meru Raya Hypermarket.

He emphasised the importance of sharing blessings to alleviate the burdens of those truly in need through practical assistance.

Abu Bakar described his contribution as voluntary, motivated by thoughts of people tightening their belts to survive.

“If we can let go of a little, someone else who receives it will smile with joy and relief,” said the seventeen-year TNB veteran.

His colleague Abdul Hafiz Mohamad Yusof joined the initiative hoping to inspire a broader community movement.

“If one person helps another, we can create a wave of kindness,” he stated enthusiastically.

Abdul Hafiz highlighted how such efforts foster a culture of caring beyond mere financial support.

“What is important is not the amount, but the sincerity of the heart,” the Tanjung Rambutan native affirmed.

He viewed contributions as expressions of gratitude for his own fortunate circumstances.

“I try to imagine that if I myself were in a situation of hardship, it would mean a lot when someone helps me like this,” Abdul Hafiz shared.

Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Datuk Dr Fuziah Salleh recently encouraged such redistribution of unused aid.

Fuziah noted that MYDIN aims to distribute two hundred thousand Rahmah SARA Food Boxes to selected recipients.

The government distributed the one-off RM100 SARA payment to twenty-two million citizens aged eighteen and above.

This initiative represented a two billion ringgit allocation redeemable cashlessly at selected supermarkets using MyKad. – Bernama