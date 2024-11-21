PUTRAJAYA: General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam, who is on a three-day official visit to Malaysia, was accorded an official welcome at Dataran Perdana, here today.

Lam, who arrived in Malaysia earlier today, was greeted by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, before the national anthems of both countries were played.

Lam then inspected the main guard of honour comprising of two officers and 103 members of the First Battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment led by Major Mohamad Fikri Senan.

Also present at the ceremony were both Deputy Prime Ministers, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Cabinet ministers, foreign diplomats and senior government officials.

Lam and Anwar then held a meeting to discuss bilateral matters between Malaysia and Vietnam, aimed at assessing the progress of ongoing cooperation, particularly in key sectors such as trade and investment, agriculture and commodities, the halal industry, energy, digital technology, and information and communication.

According to Wisma Putra, Anwar will also be hosting a luncheon in honour of Lam and his delegation at Seri Perdana, today.

Both leaders will also witness the exchange of the Memorandum of Understanding on Enhancing Trade Promotion between Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) and Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (VIETRADE); and the Memorandum of Collaboration between PETRONAS and PETROVIETNAM in the field of renewable energy.

During the visit, Lam is also scheduled to meet with Senate President Datuk Awang Bemee Awang Ali Basah and Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Dr Johari Abdul at the Parliament.

In 2023, Vietnam ranked as Malaysia’s 11th largest trading partner globally and the 4th largest partner within ASEAN.

The value of bilateral trade between Malaysia and Vietnam stood at RM80 billion, with exports from Malaysia to Vietnam valued at RM52 billion. Malaysian companies have implemented more than 700 projects in Vietnam, with investments totalling US$13.1 billion.