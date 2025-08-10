Toddler dies from alleged abuse by father and stepmother in Terengganu

KUALA TERENGGANU: Police have arrested a man and his wife for allegedly abusing their one-year-and-11-month-old son, leading to his death.

Kuala Terengganu police chief ACP Azli Mohd Noor said the hospital reported the boy’s death on 6 August at 4.14 pm.

The toddler, the youngest of two siblings, was brought to Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital unconscious by his father and stepmother at 1 pm.

The suspects claimed the child fell, causing a swollen forehead, but he continued playing after ice was applied.

“The next day, the father found the boy weak and limp while preparing his milk,” Azli said in a statement.

The father allegedly massaged the child’s neck to prevent a seizure, resulting in bruises.

The suspects took the victim to Manir Health Clinic before he was referred to the hospital in critical condition.

A medical examination revealed brain injuries, bruises, and wounds consistent with blunt force trauma.

The boy was pronounced dead at 2.05 pm on 9 August, with the post-mortem confirming an intracranial haemorrhage.

“During interrogation, the suspects admitted to hitting the child with a clothes hanger,” Azli added.

The 27-year-old father and 30-year-old stepmother were arrested in Marang after the boy’s burial.

They are remanded for seven days under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001.

Police seized the clothes hanger used in the assault.

The couple’s three-year-old son has been placed under the Social Welfare Department’s care. – Bernama