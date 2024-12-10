Toh Puan Fauziah leads list of 1,046 recipients of Sarawak state honours

KUCHING: Toh Puan Fauziah Mohd Sanusi, wife of the Yang di-Pertua Negeri Sarawak Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, leads the list of 1,046 recipients of state honours in conjunction with his birthday celebration today.

Toh Puan Fauziah is one of two recipients of the Darjah Datuk Patinggi Bintang Kenyalang (DP), which carries the title ‘Datuk Patinggi’.

Also receiving the award is the Chairman of the Tun Jugah Foundation, Tan Sri Leonard Linggi Jugah.

The Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak, Tan Sri Abdul Rahman Sebli, is among four individuals awarded the Darjah Panglima Negara Bintang Sarawak (PNBS), which carries the title ‘Dato Sri’.

The other recipients of the PNBS include Sibu Malay community leader Temenggong Datuk Wan Hamid Edruce Tuanku Mohammad, Sarawak State Attorney-General Datuk Saferi Ali, and Sarawak Deputy State Secretary Datuk Dr Muhammad Abdullah Zaidel.

Three recipients of the Darjah Panglima Gemilang Bintang Kenyalang (PGBK), which carries the title ‘Datuk’, are Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability, Datuk Seri Huang Tiong Sii; Principal Private Secretary to the Premier of Sarawak, Datuk Khir Busrah; and Chief Executive Officer of the Regional Corridor Development Authority (RECODA), Datuk Ismawi Ismuni.

The Director of the Sarawak Protocol, Ceremony, and Event Management Unit, Hamdan Sharbini, and Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities at Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (UNIMAS), Prof Dr Neilson Ilan Mersat, are among 12 recipients of the Darjah Jasa Bakti Sarawak (DJBS), which carries the title ‘Datu’.

There are 18 recipients of the Darjah Panglima Setia Bintang Sarawak (PSBS), which carries the title ‘Dato’, including the Chief Political Secretary to the Sarawak Premier, Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman; Kuching North City Mayor, Hilmy Othman; and Press Secretary to the Sarawak Premier, Ambrose Cheng Loi Hee.

This year’s ceremony also sees three recipients of the Johan Bintang Sarawak (JBS), one recipient of the Johan Bintang Kenyalang (JBK), 20 recipients of the Pingat Perkhidmatan Cemerlang (PPC), 15 recipients of the Pegawai Bintang Sarawak (PBS), and 98 recipients of the Pegawai Bintang Kenyalang (PBK).

A total of 143 recipients are honoured with the Pingat Perkhidmatan Bakti (PPB); Ahli Bintang Sarawak (ABS) (76 recipients); Ahli Bintang Kenyalang (ABK) (198 recipients); Pingat Perkhidmatan Terpuji (PPT) (194 recipients), and 259 with the Bentara Bintang Sarawak (BBS).