Tok Bali tourism jetty set to become Kelantan’s new landmark

PASIR PUTEH: The Tok Bali tourist jetty is set to become Kelantan’s newest landmark, boosting the local economy without affecting the environmental balance.

Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud said Tok Bali has the potential to become a premier destination in the East Coast, in line with the launch of ‘Indahnya Kelantan 2025’ initiative, which aims to invigorate the state’s tourism industry.

“Close cooperation among the government, private sector, and local communities is essential to ensure that sustainable and high-impact development can be achieved.

“With the opening of the Tok Bali tourist jetty, we hope to create more job and business opportunities, ultimately improving the standard of living for the local community,” he said in his speech at the jetty’s official opening ceremony here yesterday.

He said Tok Bali’s natural beauty and unique charm provide economic prospects that can be harnessed sustainably.

At the same time, Mohd Nassuruddin urged tourism operators to adopt the sustainable tourism concept, which emphasises development while preserving the environment for long-term benefits.

Meanwhile, Nasrom Holding chairman Ab Halim Hassan said the company has been appointed by the state government as the official operator for Tok Bali jetty. The RM5 million investment covers the procurement of boats, jetty construction and infrastructure development.

He said 10 boats will be stationed at the jetty to provide transport services for both tourists and locals travelling to Pulau Perhentian. The service is expected to commence in July.

“Tourists will also get to experience a scenic river cruise along Sungai Semerak and additional attractions such as a floating restaurant will be introduced soon,” he added.