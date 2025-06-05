Tomyam fried rice cause of 43 students food poisoning

TELUK INTAN: Tomyam fried rice is suspected to be the cause of a food poisoning incident involving 43 students from Sekolah Menengah San Min on Jalan Sungai Nibong here last month.

Perak Human Resources, Health, Indian Community Affairs and National Integration Committee chairman, A. Sivanesan, said the infection source is believed to be food prepared by the school canteen on April 21.

He said the food poisoning case was first detected when two students showed symptoms on April 22, followed by an official notification to the Hilir Perak District Health Office (PKD) two days later.

“All affected students, aged between 13 and 18, experienced symptoms such as stomach pain, diarrhoea, vomiting and fever. They received outpatient treatment and are in stable condition.

“Two clinical samples tested positive for norovirus and sapovirus infections. The PKD is conducting further investigations to determine the exact source of the infections and any contributing factors,” he told a press conference after visiting the school today.

Sivanesan said the PKD’s hygiene inspection of the school’s canteen found the cleanliness level unsatisfactory.

He said a four-day closure order was issued under Section 18(1)(f) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 [Act 342], effective immediately.

“The canteen operator has taken corrective actions as instructed, and after a re-evaluation, the premises were allowed to resume operations,” he said.

Sivanesan said the Perak Health Department will continue to monitor the situation and work with all relevant parties to ensure that students’ health and food safety are consistently safeguarded.