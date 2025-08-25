TNB crew respond to power cuts in parts of PJ

MULTIPLE areas in Petaling Jaya, Selangor experienced electricity supply disruptions today, prompting Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) to deploy technical crews for emergency restoration work.

While the national utility company has not officially released a comprehensive list of affected locations, social media reports from residents indicate that the outages have impacted several key areas including Mutiara Damansara, Ara Damansara, Kota Damansara, and Bandar Utama.

TNB announced through its official social media channels that restoration efforts are expected to take between two to four hours, with timing dependent on specific local conditions and technical requirements.

The electricity provider issued an official statement acknowledging the inconvenience caused to consumers and expressing appreciation for public patience during the restoration process.

Residents in the affected areas can monitor updates through TNB’s official channels or contact the utility company’s 24-hour breakdown hotline at 15454 for specific inquiries about their local supply status.

The outages occurred during peak afternoon hours, affecting both residential and commercial establishments across the impacted districts. Many businesses and shopping centers in the affected areas experienced temporary operational disruptions.

TNB maintains multiple communication channels for customers to report outages and receive updates, including their mobile app, official website power alert system, and customer service hotlines available around the clock.

The utility company has not disclosed the specific cause of today’s outages, focusing instead on restoration efforts and customer communication. Technical teams are working to identify and resolve the underlying issues causing the supply interruptions.

For residents experiencing ongoing electrical supply issues, TNB recommends using their official reporting channels rather than social media to ensure proper documentation and response coordination.