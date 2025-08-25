Malaysian teen rescued from hypothermia on Mt Sagara

JAKARTA: A 16-year-old Malaysian hiker was rescued after collapsing from hypothermia on Mount Sagara in Indonesia’s West Java province, local police said.

The teenager fainted at Post Four of the trail near Sagara village at around 1 pm local time on Saturday while trekking with several companions.

According to Garut Police, she was saved by Special Crimes Unit head Inspector Hadiansyah, who happened to be hiking nearby.

The off-duty officer carried her down to Post One in a descent that took more than an hour, before she was transported by motorbike to the base camp.

“The girl received first aid and regained consciousness before being taken to a health centre for further treatment,” police said in a statement.

Garut Police reminded climbers to ensure they are fit and properly equipped before attempting the climb- BERNAMA