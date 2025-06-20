Tour bus skids on NSE, 36 Indian tourists, driver unharmed

IPOH: Thirty-six Indian nationals and a local driver escaped unhurt after the tour bus they were travelling in skidded and crashed at KM 396.2 of the North-South Expressway (NSE) northbound near Muallim yesterday afternoon.

Muallim police chief Supt Mohd Hasni Mohd Nasir said the incident occurred at 3.39 pm, and all victims, including the 41-year-old driver, escaped without any injuries.

According to him, preliminary investigations revealed that the bus was en route from Kuala Lumpur to Ipoh when it lost control and veered to the right side of the road.

“The bus then crashed into the central divider before ending up in a drain on the right side of the highway,” he said when contacted today.

He said the tour bus was carrying 32 men and four women, all Indian nationals, who were believed to be travelling from Hotel Regalia in Kuala Lumpur to Hotel Weil in Ipoh.

“All passengers were transferred to a replacement bus to continue their journey to their respective destinations,” he said.

Meanwhile, through a post on X, PLUS Malaysia Berhad reported that the crash site was cleared by 6.50 pm, after which traffic returned to normal.