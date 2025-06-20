GEORGE TOWN: Penang still has 809.4 hectares of industrial land available to support the state’s economic development for the next 10 to 15 years, said Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

He said in addition to new sites, the available land includes areas undergoing reclamation, sites in the request-for-proposal process, and others at various stages of readiness for long-term use.

“Although there is a perception that industrial land is running out, the reality is that Penang still has a sizeable land bank that can be developed. Land is not an issue.

“For example, the Batu Kawan Industrial Park, which spans over 404.7 hectares, has taken more than 15 years to develop since 2008,“ he told reporters after launching the Penang Industrial Master Plan 2030 today.

He clarified that the current demand is relatively moderate, averaging around 40.4 hectares annually, and not all new investments require new land, as many investors utilise remaining space within their existing factory sites for expansion.

When asked about the state’s revenue from industrial land sales, Chow said the returns were minimal and not the main priority.

“What matters more is the investment value generated. For instance, in the first quarter of this year, we recorded RM13 billion in total investments in various forms, including new land acquisitions, existing factories, digital investments and more,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chow said the state government plans to establish Centralised Labour Quarters (CLQs) within industrial areas to accommodate demand for foreign labour, as part of the newly launched Penang Industrial Master Plan 2030.

“We’re taking a holistic approach because industrial development goes beyond just land. It requires supporting infrastructure such as utilities, talent, ports, airports and also well-planned CLQs or worker dormitories within industrial zones,” he said.

Chow described the master plan as a timely move to drive the transformation of Penang’s industrial sector and strengthen the state’s position as a preferred investment destination in the region.

He said the plan also takes into account key infrastructure projects such as the expansion of the Penang International Airport and the development of green and smart technology hubs to support the electrical and electronics sector.

The Penang Industrial Master Plan 2030 outlines three core pillars, supported by nine high-impact projects, as well as short-term initiatives that include seven quick wins and 28 supporting projects.