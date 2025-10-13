TPS2025 strengthens nuclear technology links with industry in Penang

GEORGE TOWN: The Technology Preview and Showcase of the Targeted Promotion Programme (TPS2025) is introducing local nuclear research outcomes to industry players while creating strategic networking opportunities.

The Malaysian Nuclear Agency said its researchers’ participation in TPS2025 created opportunities to introduce nuclear R&D products and services to local industries.

It also fosters new collaborations in high-potential areas, according to the agency’s statement.

“To date, TPS has been successfully held in Kelantan, Pahang, Melaka, Johor, and Kedah, with each edition receiving positive response from various stakeholders,“ the agency said.

Penang was selected for TPS2025 due to its strategic position as an industrial hub for electronics, high-technology manufacturing, and international trade.

The programme aims to strengthen Nuklear Malaysia’s role as the nation’s leading nuclear technology R&D agency.

It also serves as an effective platform to bridge the gap between nuclear technology, industry players, and local clients.

Nearly 100 participants including industry representatives, private companies, government agencies, and local authorities took part.

The programme featured exhibitions, scientific presentations, and business matching sessions.

Key objectives include highlighting research outcomes and expertise of Nuklear Malaysia researchers.

It also connects researchers with industry players to identify market-driven research opportunities.

The programme aims to boost industry confidence in local researchers’ capability to address scientific challenges. – Bernama