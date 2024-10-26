Trader falls victim to phone scam, losing RM446,800

KUANTAN: A trader in Jerantut lost RM446,800 after falling victim to fraud syndicate members impersonating officers from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and the police.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said that on Aug 22, the 42-year-old victim received a phone call from a man posing as an MCMC officer, who informed him that his phone number had been linked to fraudulent activities.

He was subsequently referred to another individual, claiming to be a police officer, who informed him of an arrest warrant issued against him for alleged money laundering involvement.

“The victim panicked upon receiving the arrest warrant, which was sent by the suspect via WhatsApp. Between Oct 22 and 24, he transferred a total of RM446,800, through 51 transactions to 11 different bank accounts provided by the suspect, purportedly for investigation purposes,” Yahaya explained.

On Oct 25, the victim realised he had been duped when the suspect failed to return the money, as promised, after the investigation concluded. This amount was drawn from the victim’s personal savings.