Trader fined RM3,000 for sedition

JOHOR BAHRU: A food trader was fined RM3,000 by the Sessions Court here today after pleading guilty to sending offensive messages against the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on the X application last month.

Judge Hazeelia Muhammad meted out the fine, in default six months in jail, on Zaidi Mat Sah, 56, who was charged under Section 4(1)(c) of the Sedition Act 1948 with publishing offensive comments on the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

The offence was committed at a house in Taman Sutera here, at 5.45 am on Dec 29 last year.

The man paid the fine.

Johor prosecution director Abdul Ghafar Ab Latif appeared for the prosecution, while Zaidi was unrepresented.