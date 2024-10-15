Trader loses RM500,000 in non-existent investment scheme

KUALA TERENGGANU: A trader lost RM500,000 after falling victim to a non-existent resort development project investment scheme.

Kuala Terengganu District Police chief ACP Azli Mohd Noor said that on Aug 23, 2020, the 44-year-old trader was offered to join a collaborative effort to develop a resort in Pulau Perhentian by a company known as Bmax Solution (M) Sdn Bhd.

He said the victim, from Marang, was promised an annual return of RM394,020, provided he joined the investment with a capital of RM500,000.

“The victim, attracted by the huge profits, agreed and signed an agreement before transferring the payments for the capital in stages until the full sum was deposited,” he said in a statement today.

Azli said the victim waited several years but never received the profits he was promised while the woman suspect, who initially introduced herself as Janah, could not be contacted.

The trader, who felt cheated, then found out from the relevant authorities that there was no such development project on Pulau Perhentian as claimed by the suspect.

He lodged a police report recently.