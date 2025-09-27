Malaysia at geopolitical crossroads as China leads regional influence

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia stands at a crucial geopolitical crossroads as global powers intensify their competition for influence across Southeast Asia.

Institut Darul Ehsan Research Centre’s Southeast Asia Influence Index 2025 reveals that China has emerged as the most influential player in the region despite no country falling under absolute foreign dominance.

Research director Khairul Ariffin Mohd Munir noted the United States demonstrates inconsistency in its recent foreign policy approach towards the region.

Japan stands out as the most stable partner for Indo-Pacific nations, particularly in investment, technology, and sustainable development.

Khairul emphasised that Malaysia must recalibrate its foreign policy and international economic strategy according to the Malaysia MADANI vision.

He recommended adopting a “China+X” strategy to expand economic cooperation beyond China to include India, Japan, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report also calls for strengthening ASEAN’s role in the digital economy, social innovation, and cyber defence.

An Influence Exposure Dashboard should be established to systematically monitor Malaysia’s dependency levels on foreign powers.

Advancing people-to-people diplomacy and educational initiatives remains crucial for nurturing Malaysia’s international soft power.

Khairul stated that Malaysia can develop a mature, values-based foreign policy approach that is principled yet open to cooperation.

Intra-ASEAN cooperation should serve as the region’s primary shield against global geopolitical pressures.

Malaysia should take a more active leadership role in regional maritime security, sustainable development, and Islamic solidarity initiatives.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has adopted an active and principled approach to foreign policy since taking office.

Anwar emphasises Malaysia must remain a neutral and dignified nation free from blindly aligning with any power bloc.

The prime minister uses international platforms to strengthen Malaysia’s ASEAN leadership while advocating for justice, human rights, and inclusive development.

Anwar’s speeches at the ASEAN Summit and World Economic Forum reflect Malaysia’s strategic exploration for a balanced multilateral network.

Official visits to China, Turkiye, Germany, Russia, Qatar, and Japan demonstrate this balanced approach.

This strategy forms the core of the Malaysia MADANI philosophy, building international relations on values, freedom, and unity.

The Southeast Asia Influence Index 2025 analyses the extent and nature of foreign influence on ASEAN nations.

Major powers increasingly employ complex strategies to exert their influence across Southeast Asia. – Bernama