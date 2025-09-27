No vessels withdrawn from Global Sumud Flotilla mission to Gaza

KUALA LUMPUR: No participating vessel has withdrawn from the Global Sumud Flotilla mission to Gaza according to Cinta Gaza Malaysia chief executive officer Muhammad Nadir Al-Nuri Kamaruzaman.

Nadir, who leads the Sumud Nusantara group, clarified that several vessels could not sail due to damage suspected to be sabotage.

He noted that Indonesia withdrew earlier to accommodate other delegations following the Tunisia stopover.

Muslim Care Malaysia media director Tuan Asri Tuan Hussein confirmed the flotilla had reached southern Greek waters with nearly 30 boats.

The mission carries food, medicine, and peace messages towards Gaza with international participants from Europe, Asia, South Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East.

Thirty-four Malaysians under the Sumud Nusantara banner are currently in international waters near Greece awaiting entry into the yellow zone.

Sumud Nusantara Command Centre director-general Datuk Sani Araby Abdul Alim Araby stated the mission continues towards Gaza on its 27th day despite technical challenges and propaganda.

He confirmed the flotilla remains in Greek waters with all Malaysian delegates reported in good health.

No official drone activity was recorded yesterday following a sound bomb attack involving 15 drones on September 22.

The Italian and Spanish governments deployed two military ships to enhance Mediterranean security after the incident while the Greek Coast Guard increased patrols.

Several ships including the Family Mediera sustained damage but technical teams performed immediate repairs.

Participant positions were restructured onboard to ensure mission safety and smooth progress.

No boat has withdrawn from the mission though some captains and crew members stepped down as expected.

The flotilla secretariat replaced departed personnel with trained individuals according to Sani Araby.

He urged all parties to refer to the SNCC as the official information source countering propaganda narratives aimed at creating fear. – Bernama