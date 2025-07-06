KUALA LUMPUR: Traffic flow remains heavy on several major highways due to increased number of vehicles leaving the federal capital in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidiladha today.

A spokesman for PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) said as of 10.30 pm tonight, traffic was reported to be slow on the North-South Expressway (NSE) and the Kuala Lumpur-Karak (KLK) Expressway.

“In addition, slow-moving traffic was also detected on the PLUS E2 northbound route from Skudai Toll Plaza to Sedenak and from Yong Peng to Pagoh, while southbound traffic was slow from Southville City to the Seremban Rest and Service Area and from Bandar Ainsdale to Senawang.

“For the PLUS E1 route, northbound delays are expected from Bukit Lanjan to Rawang, Sungkai to Bidor, Bidor to Tapah, Tapah to Gopeng, and Perai to Bertam,” the spokesman told Bernama.

The Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) social media platform posted that the KLK Expressway was congested eastbound from Gombak to Bukit Tinggi and from Lentang to Bentong.

The public can obtain the latest traffic updates via the toll-free PLUSLine at 1-800-88-0000, the X platform @plustrafik, the LLM Info Trafik WhatsApp channel, or X @llmtrafik.

Meanwhile, in Kelantan, traffic flow at both border checkpoints - Gua Musang-Kuala Lipis and Terengganu-Kelantan via the Pasir Puteh road—remained smooth as of 9.30 pm tonight, following some congestion earlier this evening.

A state police spokesperson said officers have been deployed to monitor and control traffic flow in both border checkpoint areas to ensure smooth travel.