KUALA LUMPUR: Condolences and heartfelt tributes poured in following the passing of former MIC President Datuk Seri G. Palanivel today, as leaders and friends shared cherished memories of his life and enduring legacy.

Former Malaysian Hindu Sangam president Datuk A. Vaithilingam described Palanivel as an approachable and helpful individual who was always willing to assist and guide those in need, often directing them to the appropriate support channels.

“As a member of parliament, he assisted us in many ways in seeking funds through government projects. I remember once explaining to him that Malaysia Hindu Sangam (MHS) needed a van to assist in its community activities, he immediately launched a fundraising project where we managed to acquire the van within a couple of months,” he said in a statement today.

Reflecting on Palanivel’s friendship and contributions, Vaithilingam said they first met at a Hindu youth event in Penang, but their bond grew stronger when Palanivel joined the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) as a journalist in the late 1970s.

Their relationship deepened further during Palanivel’s tenure as press secretary to the late Tun S. Samy Vellu.

Meanwhile, Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo described Palanivel as a respected leader and dedicated public servant who served the nation with integrity and commitment.

“His contributions to the Malaysian Indian community and the nation at large will be remembered with great respect and gratitude,” he said.

MIC vice-president T. Murugiah called Palanivel a true gentleman, a dedicated leader and a principled politician who consistently upheld the values of integrity, moderation and public service to both the Indian community and Malaysia as a whole.

“His calm demeanor, wisdom and soft-spoken leadership style earned him respect across all levels of society. Palanivel served with distinction as a member of parliament, cabinet minister and as MIC president, always prioritising the welfare of the people,” he said, adding that his contributions to the community, especially in education and socio-economic upliftment, will never be forgotten.

Veteran journalist and former Bernama colleague Datuk E. Sivabalan, meanwhile, remembered Palanivel as someone deeply committed to community service, performing his responsibilities without seeking recognition or fame.

“I remember when he became a Cabinet Minister, he expressed a desire for me to work with him, but insisted that he could not proceed because I was needed to support the late Tun Samy Vellu, who was then Malaysia’s Special Envoy to India,” he said.

Palanivel died at 8 am today at Kuala Lumpur Hospital, aged 76.

Born on March 1, 1949, in Penang, he served as the eighth President of MIC.

He began his career in 1973 as a research officer with the National Museum for the Bujang Valley Project.

He joined Bernama in April 1977 as a senior journalist before being seconded as press secretary to Samy Vellu from 1987 to 1990.