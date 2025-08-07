Trio in viral leftovers video released on police bail in Seremban

SEREMBAN: Three teenagers linked to a viral video showing them giving leftovers to a homeless man have been released on police bail.

Seremban police chief ACP Mohamad Hatta Che Din confirmed the suspects, aged 14, 18, and 19, were brought from Johor to be remanded here on Tuesday for statement recording purposes.

“A police report was lodged in this district,” he told reporters here today.

The incident allegedly occurred in various locations around the district.

The case is being investigated under Section 504 of the Penal Code, Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955, and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has recorded statements from the trio, believed to be social media influencers.

MCMC seized three mobile phones and SIM cards during investigations at the Iskandar Puteri district police headquarters in Johor.

The viral video reportedly contained offensive content that sparked outrage among netizens.

Under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, offenders face fines up to RM500,000 or imprisonment of up to two years.

A Bernama check found the nearly two-minute video reposted on TikTok.

The footage shows the youths placing chicken bones in a rice packet before handing it to a homeless man sleeping on the pavement. - Bernama