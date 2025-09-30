Spain lowers rain alert level in Valencia region after flood fears

MADRID: Spain’s national weather agency lowered its rain alert level for the eastern region of Valencia on Tuesday.

AEMET reduced the alert from red to yellow a day after downpours sparked fears of a repeat of last year’s deadly floods.

Parts of the Balearic Islands also remained on yellow alert, which represents no risk to the general population.

The public is advised to monitor up-to-date forecasts under the yellow alert status.

More than half a million students in Valencia had no lessons on Monday because 243 local councils closed schools as a precaution.

Most schools were expected to reopen on Tuesday following the reduced alert level.

Images on social media showed roaring torrents of water gushing through the town of Cullera, south of Valencia.

Cullera was one of the hardest-hit areas during the recent rainfall.

Cullera’s mayor Jordi Mayor said people heeding calls to remain home “prevented many tragedies”.

“If there had been an elderly person, someone with mobility difficulties, or even children out on the streets, the consequences could have been much worse,“ he told Spanish public television.

Widespread flooding in Valencia in October 2024 killed over 230 people.

The disaster sparked public fury over warning systems and the emergency response.

Residents continue to protest, accusing officials of failing to provide timely alerts during last year’s catastrophe. – AFP