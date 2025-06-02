PETALING JAYA: A total of 435 Malaysians have been issued final deportation orders by the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), placing Malaysia among the mid-range countries affected by the US government’s intensified immigration enforcement.

According to ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) data released last November, 435 Malaysians are among the 1.44 million non-American citizens on the non-detained docket with final removal orders.

ALSO READ: MPs voice concerns over Trump’s foreign and trade policies

The renewed focus on immigration policies has gained traction following Donald Trump’s return to the White House this month.

Wisma Putra has acknowledged reports of Malaysian nationals allegedly facing deportation from the United States under stricter immigration policies but stated that no formal notification has been received from US authorities.

“However, our Embassy in Washington D.C. has not received any formal notification from US authorities regarding these claims, nor any official requests for consular assistance from affected Malaysians.

“The Embassy and our consulates in the US remain in close contact with relevant authorities and continue to engage with the Malaysian community to ensure their well-being and compliance with immigration regulations. We will provide updates as necessary,” the ministry told New Straits Times.

While individuals with final removal orders may seek relief through asylum or the Convention Against Torture, the US expects foreign governments to facilitate deportations.

“Lack of cooperation from foreign governments delays and, in many cases, inhibits the removal process,“ ICE stated.

ICE has called on governments to verify citizenship, expedite travel document issuance, and facilitate deportations through commercial or chartered flights.

Countries that fail to comply risk being labeled uncooperative or at risk of non-compliance.

Currently, 15 nations, including China, India, and Pakistan, are classified as uncooperative, while 11 others, such as Vietnam and Iraq, are on the at-risk list.