Trump visit to Malaysia tied to ASEAN Summit, not bilateral invite

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s invitation to United States (US) President Donald Trump to attend the upcoming ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur this October should be viewed as part of ASEAN’s broader engagement strategy, rather than solely Malaysia’s initiative.

Institute for Democracy and Economic Affairs (IDEAS) director Tan Sri Dr Rebecca Fatima Sta Maria said Trump’s attendance would fall under the ASEAN-US framework, extended by Malaysia in its capacity as ASEAN chair, and not a direct invitation from Malaysia itself.

“It is not Malaysia inviting the US. It is ASEAN, with Malaysia as chair, inviting the US. So, he is not coming to Malaysia in a bilateral context but as part of the ASEAN-US Summit,” she said during a session at the RAM Forum 2025: Building Resilience and Future-Proofing Amid Shifting Sands today.

The session was moderated by Taylor’s University Adjunct Professor, Prof Dr Ong Kian Ming.

Sta Maria, who is also Sunway University’s Pro-Chancellor, emphasised that ASEAN has the “agency and convening power” to bring together major global players for candid dialogues, enabling the regional bloc to articulate its concerns and positions on economic and security matters.

“I believe that more engagement is better than no engagement. Such a forum allows ASEAN to share its concerns and perspectives directly, and for the other side to hear what ASEAN stands for in the global economic and security environment,” she said.

On the potential risk of public protests should Trump attend, she underscored the importance of communication and framing.

“The message must be clear that this is not a bilateral invitation. Strong communication is needed to ensure people understand the context and purpose of the engagement,” she said.

The 47th ASEAN Summit will take place in Kuala Lumpur from Oct 26 to 28, 2025, with several world leaders from Asia, Europe, Canada, Africa and Latin America also expected to attend. - Bernama