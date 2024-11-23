Tuanku Muhriz graces Negeri Sembilan Deepavali open house

TAMPIN: The Yang Dipertuan Besar Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir today graced the state-level Deepavali open house at Dewan Arena Tampin here.

Also present were the Tunku Ampuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Aishah Rohani Almarhum Tengku Besar Mahmud and their son, Tunku Zain Al-’Abidin.

Their Royal Highnesses were greeted by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun upon arrival.

Aminuddin, when met, expressed his gratitude to the nearly 6,000 visitors from the diverse communities who attended the Deepavali open house this year, which started at noon.

“This programme is a great initiative to further strengthen the relationship between leaders and the community. The response from the local community has been excellent, and a wide variety of delicious traditional Indian dishes were also prepared for the visitors,“ he told Bernama today.

Over 20 different dishes were served, including chapati, roti canai, lamb curry, puri, panipuri, satay, putu mayam, biryani rice, masala tea and cendol, and the event was enlivened by performances from local artistes as well as traditional Indian dances and singing.

Over 200 children also received duit raya.

Meanwhile, visitor Mazlina Jaafar, 42, said she was excited to attend the celebration as events like this were excellent for fostering closer ties between people.