MANJUNG: Nor Fadhilah Mohd Azlan, 24, uttered a final apology to her husband, Mohammad Syuqur Ahmad, 24, just before she passed away in an accident at Kilometre (KM) 212.3 of the West Coast Expressway (WCE) early this morning.

According to Mohammad Syuqur, his wife repeatedly apologised to him despite her critical condition, moments after their vehicle overturned.

“My wife was gravely injured at the time, but she kept apologising. I just told her not to worry about anything.

“I managed to help my wife recite the syahadah, but before I could get out of the car, she suddenly went silent,” he said when met at the Forensic Unit of Seri Manjung Hospital here.

Mohamad Syukur said he was on his way to work in Kampung Acheh, Sitiawan, with his wife and their 15-month-old son, Muhammad Iman Irfan, when the tragedy struck.

He recalled that they left their home at 4 am, and upon reaching the scene of the accident, he swerved to avoid an animal, causing the car to lose control.

“I was truly shocked when the car overturned, and when I opened my eyes, I saw that my wife was badly injured, while our second child, who had been in her arms, was thrown from the car. We were then assisted by bystanders,” he said.

Mohammad Syuqur shared that he noticed a change in his wife when they returned to her hometown in Felda Lui Selatan, Negeri Sembilan, yesterday.

“She was really happy to return to Negeri Sembilan because she wanted to see her mother. She laughed a lot during our conversation, but there were moments when she suddenly went quiet.

“When we were on our way to send me to Kampung Acheh, she told me to send her regards to both our mothers. When I asked why, she said, ‘I don’t know; maybe something might happen,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Syuqur’s brother-in-law Mohd Azizul Abu Hassan, 42, said Nor Fadhilah’s family had just moved from Melaka to Perak six months ago.

“Previously, Mohammad Syuqur’s family took care of my mother-in-law in Melaka. But since my mother-in-law, Rosnani Dengkil, 56, now lives with my family at Taman Gelung Indah in Gelung Pepuyu, they decided to move here (Perak) as well.

“Their eldest son is very close to my mother-in-law, so Mohammad Syuqur quit his job in Melaka and joined me at my workplace so his son could be near his grandmother,” he said.

Earlier, Perak Fire and Rescue Department Assistant Director (Operations) Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said that two members of a family were killed, while four others were injured in a crash involving two vehicles at KM 212.3 southbound of the WCE near Manjung early today.

Manjung District Police Chief ACP Hasbullah Abd Rahman, in a separate statement, said preliminary investigations found that the accident occurred when the driver of the Perodua Kelisa lost control of the wheel and crashed into a road divider before overturning in the middle of the road.