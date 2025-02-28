Tuition boom raises concerns over education inequality

PETALING JAYA: The growing demand for private tuition in Malaysia has raised concerns about the quality of teaching in classrooms and the widening gap between families who can afford extra lessons and those who cannot.

Tuition centres typically charge between RM50 and RM100 per subject monthly, while home tuition costs more as rates are usually calculated per hour.

Online classes are a more affordable alternative, ranging from RM50 to RM80 per subject.

National Association of Private Educational Institutions (Napei) secretary-general Dr Teh Choon Jin said the trend is driven by financial pressures on teachers, overcrowded classrooms and the pressure to perform well in major exams such as SPM and STPM.

“While private tuition provides additional support, over-reliance on it may undermine classroom teaching,” he said.

The issue is especially prevalent in public schools, where large class sizes and rigid curricula limit personal attention.

Even in private schools with smaller classes, parents continue to send their children for tuition to maintain academic competitiveness.

One key factor is financial strain, especially among public school teachers who struggle with rising living costs and turn to tuition for extra income.

National Union of the Teaching Profession secretary-general Fouzi Singon said while 414,404 teachers are officially employed, there is no data on how many conduct private tuition.

He noted that while some tuition classes are taught by qualified teachers, many are conducted by private institutions or individuals without formal teaching qualifications.

Teh questioned why the education system has created an environment where tuition is seen as essential.

A 2006 Education Ministry circular limits public school teachers to conducting private tuition for only four hours per week, but informal tutoring remains widespread and difficult to regulate.

While wealthier students can afford extra lessons, low-income students struggle to keep up.

“Education should be equitable. No student should feel disadvantaged just because they cannot afford tuition,” Teh said.

Zaitun Mohd Kamil, 44, who is a mother of three aged between 12 and 16, expressed frustration at having to pay for tuition on top of school fees.

“Tuition is not cheap and all my three children attend such classes. It is a strain on my husband and me, and I often wonder why we should pay for both school and tuition when our children should be receiving everything they need in the classroom,” said Zaitun, who works as a government clerk.

Teh suggested reducing class sizes to improve student engagement while reforming the exam system to emphasise critical thinking over rote memorisation.

He also proposed that schools offer free remedial classes to help struggling students, ensuring tuition remains an option rather than a necessity.

Congress of Unions of Teachers in the Malaysian Education Service secretary-general Mohd Azizee Hasan called for continuous teacher development, including initiatives such as the Professional Learning Community system, where experienced teachers mentor new educators.

He added that district and state education departments should support teachers through coaching programmes, such as School Improvement Specialist Coaches Plus, to improve teaching effectiveness.

Looking ahead, Mohd Azizee is optimistic about the Education Ministry’s curriculum reforms set for implementation in 2027, which aim to improve literacy and numeracy while introducing intervention programmes to address school dropout rates