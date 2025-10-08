Tumpat madrasah not registered with MAIK amid student sexual assault case

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan Islamic Religion and Malay Customs Council has confirmed that Madrasah Ahbabul Mustafa Al-Islamiah in Tumpat is operating without registration.

MAIK deputy president Datuk Mohd Anis Hussein stated the madrasah never submitted a registration application as required by state enactment.

He confirmed MAIK has coordinated with authorities for immediate enforcement action against the institution.

Media previously reported the headmaster faced 15 counts of physical sexual assault against three male students.

The case involves victims aged 14 and 16 and was heard at Pasir Mas and Kuala Terengganu Sessions Courts in September. – Bernama