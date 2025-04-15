KUALA LUMPUR: The passing of former Prime Minister Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi is a profound loss not only to the nation, but also to Sarawak, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

He said the fifth Prime Minister left a lasting legacy in the state through key initiatives such as the Sarawak Corridor of Renewable Energy (SCORE), which significantly propelled Sarawak’s economic development.

“This is a deeply felt loss for all of us. Tun Abdullah was a leader who rendered invaluable service to the state and the country.

“On behalf of myself, Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and the people of Sarawak, I extend our heartfelt condolences to Tun Jeanne Abdullah and the entire family,” he said.

Fadillah, who is also Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister, spoke to the media after attending the State Funeral of Tun Abdullah at the Heroes’ Mausoleum near Masjid Negara here today.

He also said the funeral ceremony proceeded smoothly and expressed his appreciation to all parties involved in its arrangements.

“Alhamdulillah, everything went well. Thank you to the security forces, National Mosque management, the protocol division and everyone who played a part today,” he said.

Tun Abdullah, fondly known as Pak Lah, breathed his last at the National Heart Institute at 7.10 pm yesterday. He was laid to rest at the Heroes’ Mausoleum at 2.30 pm today.

Meanwhile, Tun Abdullah’s son-in-law Khairy Jamaluddin also extended his thanks to all those involved in ensuring the smooth running of the funeral proceedings.

“We are grateful to all the leaders, including Sultan of Terengganu Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin, members of the Negeri Sembilan royal family, dignitaries from within and outside the country, the National Mosque management and everyone who came to pay their last respects.

“Many spoke of the warm memories they shared with Tun Abdullah, especially during his time as Prime Minister and a Cabinet Minister,” he told reporters.

Khairy also expressed his appreciation to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Deputy Prime Ministers Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Fadillah.

He also thanked four former prime ministers – Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob – for attending the funeral to honour the late statesman.