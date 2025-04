Tun Abdullah’s remains arrive at his residence in KL

KUALA LUMPUR: The body of Malaysia’s fifth prime minister, Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi arrived at his residence at Persiaran Tuanku Ja’afar here tonight.

A National Heart Institute hearse carrying his remains arrived at 9.07 pm escorted by nine vehicles with his family

Tun Abdullah died at the National Heart Institute, aged 85, at 7.10 pm tonight and his passing was subsequently confirmed by his son-in-law, Khairy Jamaluddin in an Instagram post.

Born on Nov 26, 1939 in Bayan Lepas, Penang, Abdullah served as Prime Minister from Oct 31, 2003 to April 3, 2009, following Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s resignation.