KUALA LUMPUR: The remains of Malaysia’s Fifth Prime Minister Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi arrived at the National Mosque at 8.15 am today for the funeral arrangement.

Abdullah will be accorded a state funeral at the Heroes’ Mausoleum.

The lying-in-state is to take place at the Main Prayer Hall of the mosque where members of the public who wish to pay their last respects can do so from 11 am to 1 pm.

The funeral prayer will be performed after the zuhur prayer at the National Mosque.

Abdullah died at the National Heart Institute (IJN) at 7.10 pm yesterday at the age of 85.