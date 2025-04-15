Tun Musa Aman remembers Tun Abdullah as a true statesman

KOTA KINABALU: The Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sabah, Tun Musa Aman, has described the late Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi as a true statesman who devoted his life to serving the people and contributing to the nation’s development.

He said Tun Abdullah, fondly known as Pak Lah, was an approachable and high-calibre leader who preferred quiet diplomacy over open political debate throughout his tenure as Prime Minister.

“I still remember when I was the Chief Minister of Sabah, the late Tun Abdullah took over the country’s leadership and secured a historic victory in the 11th General Election.

“Despite the many issues and challenges faced during the late Tun Abdullah’s administration, he always prioritised the nation’s interests and the welfare of the people,” he said in a statement after paying his last respects to Tun Abdullah at the Heroes’ Mausoleum, National Mosque, Kuala Lumpur, today.

Tun Abdullah, fondly known as Pak Lah, breathed his last at the National Heart Institute at 7.10 pm yesterday.

He was laid to rest with full state funeral honours at the Heroes’ Mausoleum at 2.30 pm today.

In the statement, Tun Musa and his wife, Toh Puan Faridah Tussin, also extended their heartfelt condolences to Tun Abdullah’s family on the passing of the country’s fifth Prime Minister.

“Tun Abdullah’s passing is a great loss to the nation. Verily, to Allah we belong and to Him we shall return. May Allah SWT grant the late Tun Abdullah the highest place in Jannat-ul-Firdaus,” he said.