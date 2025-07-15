Tun Sambanthan’s unity legacy shapes Malaysia’s policies today

PETALING JAYA: The enduring legacy of the late Tun V.T. Sambanthan continues to influence Malaysia’s national unity policies, according to National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang.

Speaking at an event commemorating Sambanthan’s contributions, Aaron emphasised how the late leader’s inclusive vision remains relevant in today’s multicultural society.

Aaron noted that Sambanthan, Malaysia’s first National Unity Minister, saw diversity as a strength rather than a division.

“Tun Sambanthan envisioned Malaysia’s future not in colour, race or language, but through a shared commitment to nation-building. He was a leader who rose above racial lines in pursuit of national ideals,” he said.

The event, attended by Deputy National Unity Minister K. Saraswathy and National Archives director-general Datuk Jaafar Sidek Abdul Rahman, also marked the launch of the book *Tun V.T. Sambanthan Speaks*.

The publication compiles key speeches from his tenure, offering insights into his philosophy on unity.

Aaron highlighted Sambanthan’s belief that unity should be a lived experience, not just a slogan.

“He believed unity was not merely a slogan, but a way of life that must be instilled from a young age, strengthened within society and embedded in national policies,” he added.

To further honour Sambanthan’s contributions, an oratory competition on his legacy will be held in November, organised by the National Land Finance Co-operative Society in collaboration with the National Archives.

Aaron also proposed integrating exhibitions on national leaders like Sambanthan into school programmes to educate younger generations.

Sambanthan, a key figure in Malaysia’s independence movement, co-founded the National Land Finance Co-operative Society to uplift estate workers.

His efforts in interethnic dialogue and education reform remain benchmarks for unity initiatives today. – Bernama