Tunku Azizah conferred Honorary Doctorate in Creative Arts by UiTM

SHAH ALAM: Tengku Ampuan Pahang Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah has been conferred an Honorary Doctorate in Creative Arts by Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) in recognition of her contributions to promoting and elevating cultural heritage arts on the international stage.

Tunku Azizah received the honorary doctorate from His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, during UiTM’s 100th Convocation Ceremony held at the Dewan Agung Tuanku Canselor of the university’s main campus here today.

In his royal address, Sultan Ibrahim congratulated Tunku Azizah, who is also His Majesty’s sister, for her outstanding achievements in contributing to the country’s creative arts industry.

UiTM Pro-Chancellor Tengku Permaisuri Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin was also in attendance.

Also present were Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir and UiTM Vice-Chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Shahrin Sahib.

During the presentation, Shahrin noted that the award was in recognition of Tunku Azizah’s extensive contributions to textile arts and traditional crafts, which include her active involvement in several local and international organisations committed to upholding the nation’s cultural heritage.

He highlighted Tunku Azizah’s significant role in championing the Tenun Pahang Diraja (Pahang Royal Weave), which earned recognition through the 2019 Craft Icon of the Year Award from the World Crafts Council in India, thus elevating this traditional art form to greater heights.

“In 2006, Tenun Pahang was rebranded as Tenung Pahang Diraja, further enhancing the status of this textile art,” he said.

Shahrin pointed out that Tunku Azizah’s contributions are evidenced by the establishment of the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Royal Pahang Weaving Skills Institute at the Pulau Keladi Cultural Complex in Pekan, Pahang, which plays a vital role in imparting knowledge to the younger generation to ensure the sustainability of this heritage art.

He also noted that Tunku Azizah’s passion for textile arts was expressed through the Tenun Pahang Project, which later expanded to include inmates at Penor and Bentong prisons, among others.

“This deep passion has also led to the establishment of a company that produces Tenun Pahang fabric, known as ‘Che Minah Sayang,’ encouraging the community to produce high-quality works for commercialisation,” he added.