TVET grads urged to become entrepreneurs, says Ahmad Maslan

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan today called on Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) graduates to leverage their skills to become entrepreneurs rather than depend solely on salaried jobs.

Speaking at the launch of the ASEAN TVET Friendly Match 2025 here today, Ahmad said TVET graduates possess skills and expertise that can open up entrepreneurial opportunities across various sectors.

“We do not want TVET graduates to only work for private companies, even if the salaries are high. Initially, they may be employees, but the goal is for them to eventually start their own businesses,” he said, citing electrical-related fields as an example of potential entrepreneurship.

He welcomed the recent RM40 million additional funding for the National TVET Council and RM10 million for Melaka announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, describing it as a vital boost for TVET entrepreneurship development.

Ahmad assured that the Works Ministry and the Human Resources Ministry will fully utilise the funds, including enhancing entrepreneurship curricula at institutions like the Malaysia Construction Academy (ABM), which is under the purview of Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB), to produce ‘techno-entrepreneurs’.

The inaugural ASEAN TVET Friendly Match, themed ‘Talent for Inclusivity and Sustainability’, involves 40 youth from 12 countries, including six ASEAN members and six invited nations, competing in nine skill categories from June 24 to 27 across Kuala Lumpur.

Malaysia, the host nation, fields 20 skilled young participants from various TVET institutions.