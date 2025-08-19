TVET graduates key to high-value industries, says MOHE

IPOH: Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) graduates are being prepared to lead high-value industries, according to Datuk Dr Megat Sany Megat Ahmad Supian, deputy secretary-general (Policy) of the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE).

He stated that these graduates contribute significantly to socio-economic balance and a competitive workforce, beyond just filling job positions.

“Five strategic thrusts under the National TVET Policy 2030 provide a strong foundation for comprehensive implementation,” he said during the 53rd Politeknik Ungku Omar (PUO) Convocation Ceremony at Dewan Jubilee Perak.

The event was attended by PUO director Dr Salmi Che Meh.

Megat Sany emphasised the ministry’s focus on structured governance and international-standard education to boost global competitiveness.

Industry collaborations have been strengthened to improve TVET programme quality, he added.

Sustainable funding is also prioritised for facility upgrades, faculty development, and industry-aligned research.

“MOHE aims to reposition TVET as a top career choice, shifting public perception from a last resort to a strategic skills-based pathway,” he said.

Initiatives to enhance polytechnic and community college facilities are underway under the JPPKK.

The government has allocated RM431.9 million under the 12th Malaysia Plan for 111 upgrading projects.

These include lab constructions, workshop upgrades, lecture hall improvements, and digital facility enhancements.

A total of 1,820 PUO graduates received diplomas and certificates at the convocation, running until Thursday. - Bernama