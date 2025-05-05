KUALA LUMPUR: Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) is no longer considered as a second option, but rather as the main platform in producing a competitive workforce, thus strengthening the country’s competitiveness, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the chairman of the National TVET Committee, said the field of TVET also plays an important role in strengthening the recognition of graduates at the international level.

“There are various TVET institutions nationwide that offer courses in exciting fields such as automotive, electrical, cooking, information technology, tailoring, hospitality and many more.

“Let’s make TVET the main career choice. Let’s Enter TVET!,“ he said in a post on the X platform.

Through the infographic shared with the post, so far there are 673 public TVET institutions, 697 private and 28 under state governments.

Earlier, Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development, said applications for the Premier UP_TVET for the July intake had now been opened with two categories of applications.

For the non-interview course category, applications are open until June 15, while for courses that require an interview, applications are open until May 30.

Interested individuals can visit the official website at mohon.tvet.gov.my for more information.