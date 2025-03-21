Two 12-year-old girls caught in KL illegal racing crackdown

PETALING JAYA: Two 12-year-old girls were arrested during a road transport department (JPJ) enforcement operation against illegal street racing along Jalan Ampang and Jalan Sultan Ismail yesterday.

According to Harian Metro, the two children were among 38 motorcyclists who were apprehended.

JPJ director-general, Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli said parents of both children have been summoned to assist in the investigation.

According to him, JPJ is considering legal action against the parents for allowing their children to ride motorcycles.

”Both underage teenagers were found participating in illegal racing while riding motorcycles that had been illegally modified, including alterations to the exhaust and braking system.

“This is highly concerning, as not only are they underage, but the motorcycles they were riding had also been illegally modified,“ he was quoted as saying.

Also present were Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Hasbi Habibollah, RTD senior enforcement director Muhammad Kifli Ma Hassan and City RTD director Hamidi Adam.

196 summonses were issued for various offenses and of 38 motorcycles, 19 were seized due to structural, engine, and exhaust modifications.

He added that the most common offenses recorded were riding motorcycles without a valid license and illegal vehicle modifications.