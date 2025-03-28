IPOH: Two local men were arrested for violating the terms of the permits issued to them to sell firecrackers and fireworks in an operation carried out at separate locations here last night.

Ipoh district police chief ACP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said the two men, in their 30s, were arrested in Kanthan and Klebang, respectively, in an operation involving checks at 126 premises in Ipoh city.

He said they were arrested for selling the types of firecrackers and fireworks not stated in their permits.

“The police also seized various types of firecrackers and fireworks worth RM10,000,“ he told a press conference here last night.

He said the police would get an order to remand the two suspects today for investigation under Section 8 of the Explosive Substances Act 1957.

Meanwhile, he said the Ipoh police received 200 applications for permits to sell firecrackers and fireworks in conjunction with the Aidilfitri celebration, of which 126 were approved.