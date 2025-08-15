Two Bangladeshi men charged with terrorism offences in Johor Bahru

JOHOR BAHRU: Two Bangladeshi men were charged in the Sessions Court today for terrorism-related offences.

Md Mamun Ali, 31, was accused of supporting the Islamic State (IS) group via Facebook under the account name Sahifulla Islam between July 2023 and April 2024.

The charge under Section 130J(1)(a) of the Penal Code carries a potential life sentence or up to 30 years in prison, along with a possible fine.

Refat Bishat, 27, faced charges for possessing an image of the IS flag on his mobile phone at a Larkin Industrial Estate residence on July 10, 2025.

His charge under Section 130JB(1)(a) could result in up to seven years’ imprisonment, a fine, and forfeiture of the device.

Judge Datuk Ahmad Kamal Arifin Ismail scheduled the next mention for September 12 to appoint an interpreter.

Deputy public prosecutors Maryam Jamielah Ab Manaff and Nur Ainaa Ridzwan represented the prosecution.

Neither accused had legal representation during the proceedings. - Bernama