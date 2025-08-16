MCMC’s Perlis connect kicks off today at Padang Besar street

PADANG BESAR: The Perlis Connect programme, organised by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), kicked off today at Padang Besar Street, offering a variety of engaging and informative activities, including sessions on safe internet use.

Organised in collaboration with the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama), the one-day programme aims to raise public awareness on issues such as roaming charges in border areas and to strengthen anti-bullying efforts among students.

It also provides a platform for entrepreneurs from Perlis’ National Information Dissemination Centre (NADI) to market their products through platforms provided by Bernama.

A key attraction at the event was Bernama’s mobile studio, or motorhome, which drew visitors eager to gain first-hand exposure to the field of journalism and broadcasting.

The programme also featured a booth by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), where visitors could check outstanding summonses and enjoy a 50 per cent discount offer.

Other government agencies, including the Road Transport Department (JPJ) and the Immigration Department, also set up booths to share information with the public.

The programme will be further highlighted this afternoon with the presence of the Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail, who is scheduled to officiate the event.

Among those expected to attend the opening ceremony are Ministry of Communications secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa, MCMC Commission member Gen (Rtd) Tan Sri Zulkifeli Mohd Zin, Bernama Chief Executive Officer Datin Paduka Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin, MCMC managing director Abdul Karim Fakir Ali, and Bernama Editor-in-Chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj. - Bernama