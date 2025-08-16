‘Datuk Seri’ among latest arrests in MBI investment fraud case

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have made additional arrests in the ongoing investigation into the MBI International Group investment fraud scheme under Op Northern Star.

Bukit Aman Anti-Money Laundering Criminal Investigation Team head Datuk Muhammed Hasbullah Ali confirmed the detentions, revealing that some suspects hold the title “Datuk Seri.”

He stated that Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail will soon announce further details on the operation’s progress.

On May 30, authorities arrested 17 individuals linked to the MBI fraud case, freezing and seizing assets valued at RM3.81 billion.

Muhammed Hasbullah noted that previous arrests included entrepreneurs with “Tan Sri” and “Datuk Seri” titles, suspected of acting as proxies in the fraudulent scheme.

The operation has so far targeted suspects in the Klang Valley and northern states. - Bernama