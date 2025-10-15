Two Bangladeshi men found dead in Alor Gajah house, police suspect jealousy

ALOR GAJAH: Two Bangladeshi nationals were found dead inside a house in Durian Tunggal yesterday afternoon.

Melaka police chief Datuk Dzulkhairi Mukhtar said the victims, aged 31 and 42, were construction workers who shared the house.

Officers discovered the first victim in the kitchen with multiple stab wounds and covered in blood.

The second victim, aged 31, was found hanged from a ceiling fan in a separate room.

Police recovered two knives and a machete at the scene during their inspection around 7 pm.

Dzulkhairi said initial investigations suggest the incident stemmed from jealousy between the two men over the 31-year-old’s Indonesian wife.

The woman had previously lived with them but left the house with their three-month-old baby about two weeks earlier.

Another Bangladeshi housemate in his thirties was at work during the incident and discovered the locked house upon returning.

Neighbours reported hearing loud noises from the house before the discovery.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Police urge anyone with information to contact the Alor Gajah district police headquarters or investigating officer ASP Norehan Omar at 06-5562222. – Bernama