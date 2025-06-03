Two bills receive royal assent

KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia has granted royal assent to two bills passed during the Third Session of the 15th Parliament from Oct 14 to Dec 12 last year.

Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker Datuk Dr Ramli Mohd Nor said they are the Penal Code (Amendment) (No.2) Act 2024 and the Criminal Procedure Code (Amendment) (No.2) Act 2024.

Additionally, Ramli informed that Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul had granted leave of absence to Datuk Seri Richard Riot Jaem (GPS-Serian) under Article 52(2) of the Federal Constitution from Feb 3 until today.