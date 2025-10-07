Two Chinese tourists missing on Sabah’s Mantanani Island after failing to check out

KOTA KINABALU: Two Chinese tourists are feared missing after failing to check out of their accommodation on Mantanani Island off Kota Belud last Sunday.

Sabah Fire and Rescue Department director Mohd Pisar Aziz said the 25-year-old man and 28-year-old woman had checked into the Sutera Mantanani Resort on Saturday.

The two victims were supposed to check out of the accommodation on October 5 and leave Mantanani Island, but they have not been seen since.

Their belongings are still in the room, he said in a statement today.

He said the Kota Belud Fire and Rescue Station received an emergency call from the Kota Belud police station yesterday at 9.25 am.

Firemen and members of the Water Rescue Unit were deployed to gather information and carry out search and rescue operations with assistance from several other agencies. – Bernama