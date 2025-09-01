PUTRAJAYA: Two company directors and an officer from a ministry agency have been remanded by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on suspicion of being involved in corruption to obtain approval letters for commercial vehicle licences without meeting the required conditions.

Following an application by MACC here today, Magistrate Irza Zulaikha Rohanuddin issued a four-day remand order on the three individuals, aged between their 40s and 50s.

Sources said the three men were among eight individuals arrested during Op Loader, an operation conducted by MACC’s Intelligence Division in Melaka and the Klang Valley yesterday.

MACC Deputy Chief Commissioner (Operations) Datuk Seri Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya yesterday confirmed the arrests and said the case is being investigated under Sections 16 and 17 of the MACC Act 2009.