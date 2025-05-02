SIBU: Two company owners have been remanded for a day to assist in investigations into a corruption case involving the monopoly of projects awarded by two government departments in Sarawak since 2006.

The duo, aged 60 and 65, were among eight individuals arrested in a special operation by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) yesterday.

Represented by lawyers Clement Hii, Alexander Ling and Darren Ling, they were detained between 7 am and 12 pm.

MACC deputy chief commissioner (Operations) Datuk Seri Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya said yesterday that the case was being investigated under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the monopoly hhas been in place since 2006, with contractors allegedly permitting the use of their licences in exchange for commissions of up to 10 per cent of the project value.

A civil engineer was also arrested on suspicion of receiving payment to help secure projects from the relevant government departments.

In the same operation, MACC seized a Proton X70 vehicle, approximately RM450,000 in cash, and jewellery.