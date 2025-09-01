KUCHING: Two cousins were killed when the motorcycle they were on crashed into the back of a lorry parked by the roadside at Jalan Pelabuhan, near here, yesterday.

Kuching District police chief ACP Mohamad Farhan Lee Abdullah said the 25-year-old and 18-year-old victims, both male, died at the scene.

“Preliminary investigation found that the accident occurred when the cousins, who were heading from Jalan Pending towards Jalan Bako, crashed their motorcycle into the back of the lorry that was parked by the roadside,” he said in a statement today.

He said the lorry driver had been detained to assist in investigations under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

He urged those with information regarding the accident to contact investigating officer Insp Muhamad Amirul Azami Ahmad Rasol at 016-8593994 or 082-259900 or go to the nearest police station.