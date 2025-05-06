Two Datuks nabbed over fraudulent free haj packages

KUALA LUMPUR: Two individuals, both with the title ‘Datuk’, were arrested last Tuesday, on suspicion of involvement in fraudulent activities related to the offering of free haj packages.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department acting director Datuk Seri Muhammed Hasbullah Ali said the activity was uncovered after the ‘Op Haji Terkandas’ task force found a group of prospective pilgrims, waiting at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) on Monday for an individual with the title ‘Datuk’.

According to him, the individual was allegedly supposed to hand over visas enabling the group to depart for the Holy Land, but the promised documents were never delivered.

“Following this, one of the victims lodged a police report, claiming that he and his wife had handed over their international passports to two individuals, who had offered them free haj packages.

“The victim was promised a flight to Makkah on June 1, 2025, but as of June 3, 2025, no flight confirmation had been received from the company,” he said in a statement today.

He said that the fraud was carried out by falsely claiming that the free haj packages were offered through a travel agency, registered as a haj pilgrimage organiser (PJH) for the 2025 season.

“To date, seven police reports have been lodged in connection with the fraudulent haj package offers by the company. However, no financial losses have been reported, as the packages were offered free of charge,” he said.

He added that the two suspects, a 36-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman, were released on police bail after their remand period ended yesterday.

The case is being investigated under Sections 420 and 511 of the Penal Code.